Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s (ILPT) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $227.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 6,833.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 132,569 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 32,107 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 329,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 212,756 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 525,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 35,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

