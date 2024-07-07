Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s (ILPT) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $227.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.79.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.44%.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.
