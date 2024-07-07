Insider Selling: CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) Insider Sells £85,281.90 in Stock

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) insider Simon Pyper sold 51,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £85,281.90 ($107,869.85).

CPPGroup Stock Performance

LON:CPP opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 171.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 161.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.38 million, a PE ratio of -165.82 and a beta of 1.51. CPPGroup Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190 ($2.40).

About CPPGroup

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products and services in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. The company provides its services for card and ATM protection; parametric flight disruption and lost luggage; livCare and mobile doctor services; phone and gadget insurance; dark web monitoring, identity protection, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

