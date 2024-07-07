Insider Selling: CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) Insider Sells £85,281.90 in Stock

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) insider Simon Pyper sold 51,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £85,281.90 ($107,869.85).
CPPGroup Stock Performance
LON:CPP opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 171.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 161.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.38 million, a PE ratio of -165.82 and a beta of 1.51. CPPGroup Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190 ($2.40).
About CPPGroup
