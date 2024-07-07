Insider Selling: London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells £2,269,700.03 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 24,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,269 ($117.24), for a total value of £2,269,700.03 ($2,870,857.61).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 1st, Martin Brand sold 27,772 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,334 ($118.06), for a total transaction of £2,592,238.48 ($3,278,824.29).
  • On Friday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($115.73), for a total transaction of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,657,414,635.09).

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

Shares of LSEG opened at GBX 9,312 ($117.78) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,847.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7,784 ($98.46) and a twelve month high of £110.80 ($140.15). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,286.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,192.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LSEG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.45) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £110 ($139.13) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,347 ($105.58).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

