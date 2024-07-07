Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NSIT opened at $196.67 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $131.59 and a 52 week high of $212.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.30.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,844,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,844,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,205,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,169,833 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 56.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 10.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 39.8% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 40,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $1,129,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

