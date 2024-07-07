inSure DeFi Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $130.64 million and approximately $459,697.34 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012662 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008950 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,842.88 or 1.00100519 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011699 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00067552 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

SURE is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00489366 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $361,610.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.