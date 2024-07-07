Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Acquired by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intapp by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,054,000 after buying an additional 708,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intapp by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,513,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,585,000 after buying an additional 704,268 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Intapp by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after buying an additional 422,016 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Intapp by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,175,000 after buying an additional 371,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Intapp by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,293,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after buying an additional 140,697 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of Intapp stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $36.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,309. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74.

Insider Activity at Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Intapp had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $176,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,934,297.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,101. 36.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

