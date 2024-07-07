Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.42. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $141.59.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,506 shares of company stock valued at $609,374 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

