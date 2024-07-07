Internet Computer Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.12 billion and approximately $71.84 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $6.69 or 0.00012294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00045393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007728 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,501,218 coins and its circulating supply is 466,011,926 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

