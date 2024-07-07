Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Sold by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 48,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 32,844 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 184,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.73. 147,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,124. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.32 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1102 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.