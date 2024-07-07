Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 44,933 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 281.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 122,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,247,000.

KBWD traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $15.03. 63,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,672. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $374.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1663 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

