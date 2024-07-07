Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.0% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.12 on Friday, reaching $496.16. The company had a trading volume of 28,495,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,387,020. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $496.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $461.28 and a 200-day moving average of $439.46.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.