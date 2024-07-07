Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Performance

NYSE:NVTA opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186,907.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Get Invitae alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 1,799.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70,037 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Invitae by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 452,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 262,760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Invitae by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43,717 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.