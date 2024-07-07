IOTA (MIOTA) Price Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. IOTA has a total market cap of $503.75 million and $7.70 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001396 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,325,193,912 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

