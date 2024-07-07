iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,469 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 12.1% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.26. 4,634,173 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.29.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

