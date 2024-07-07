iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 13,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $105.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,931. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.43 and a 200 day moving average of $106.72. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

