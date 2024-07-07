iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI) Shares Bought by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 113,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 18,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,923. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93. iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (VEGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies that are sensitive to agricultural commodity prices. VEGI was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

