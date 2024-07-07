iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.92. 402,572 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.71. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

