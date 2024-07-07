iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,669 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,108.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,541,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473,686 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,841,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,619,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,445,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,501,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,846,000 after buying an additional 143,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,010,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

