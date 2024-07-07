iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Choreo LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 447,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $150,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.00. 1,278,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,332. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.04. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $378.37. The company has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

