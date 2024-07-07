iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 669.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $221,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $150.05. The stock had a trading volume of 539,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,020. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.44.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.