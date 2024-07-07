iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Stock Position Increased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $47.43. 162,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,613. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

