iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Shares Sold by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC cut its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGRN. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 86.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 206,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 66,026 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,562,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $629,000.

Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $46.79. 12,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,170. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.18 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

