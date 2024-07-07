Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 25.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Celanese by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Celanese by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.41.

CE stock traded down $2.58 on Friday, reaching $132.18. 1,259,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,629. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.09. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

