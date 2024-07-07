Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,279 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 32,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 68.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 70,354 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 21.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 27.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 114,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of DVN stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.03. 6,394,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,593. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.