Janney Capital Management LLC Has $524,000 Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,137,000 after acquiring an additional 859,227 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 1,409.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,081 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,192,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,537,000 after acquiring an additional 166,112 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,560,000 after acquiring an additional 26,761 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.46. 456,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,420. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.33. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $194.24. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 78.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,846 shares of company stock worth $2,137,631. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

