Janney Capital Management LLC Has $584,000 Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.3% in the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 13,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.92. 1,128,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,870. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.08.

Insider Activity at Summit Materials

In related news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Articles

