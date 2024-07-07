Janney Capital Management LLC Invests $365,000 in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,626,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,608,000 after acquiring an additional 391,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,714,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,593,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,787,000 after purchasing an additional 182,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,067,000 after buying an additional 37,823 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,104,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COOP traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $79.98. The stock had a trading volume of 340,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,377. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $85.17.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares in the company, valued at $24,395,826.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $1,969,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,360. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

