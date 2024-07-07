Janney Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,541,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $6,084,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,841,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $6,084,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,841,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $2,112,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 168,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,578.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 632,725 shares of company stock worth $18,138,428. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFLT traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,136. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Confluent

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.