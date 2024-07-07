Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.15. 1,411,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,646. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.