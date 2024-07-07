Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 509 Shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 2.61% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of PVI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.78. 3,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,663. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81.

The Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (PVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of VRDOs issued by US municipalities. PVI was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

