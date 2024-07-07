JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 545 ($6.89) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Aviva from GBX 550 ($6.96) to GBX 572 ($7.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 518.50 ($6.56).

Get Aviva alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AV

Aviva Trading Down 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Aviva

LON AV opened at GBX 471.40 ($5.96) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 479.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 461.18. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 366 ($4.63) and a one year high of GBX 501.40 ($6.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,274.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

In other Aviva news, insider Cheryl Agius bought 15,000 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.10) per share, for a total transaction of £72,300 ($91,449.53). In other news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.10) per share, for a total transaction of £4,834.46 ($6,114.93). Also, insider Cheryl Agius acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.10) per share, with a total value of £72,300 ($91,449.53). Insiders have bought a total of 116,003 shares of company stock worth $56,113,446 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.