JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.21) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TW
Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 2.8 %
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Wimpey
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.