JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.21) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 2.8 %

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 153 ($1.94) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,530.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of GBX 98.92 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 150.75 ($1.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 144.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 142.43.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

