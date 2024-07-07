Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 2,772.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 441,161 shares during the period. Juniper Networks comprises about 0.9% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $16,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $136,778,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 11,418.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,509 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 983,911 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 658,957 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,028,000 after purchasing an additional 495,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,783,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $193,480.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 997,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,755,951.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $1,047,278.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,588.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $193,480.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,755,951.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,973 over the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE JNPR traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 922,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNPR. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

