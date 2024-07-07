Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $415.94 million and $7.27 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000673 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00045645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,129 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,856,192 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

