Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lowered its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,240 shares during the period. Kellanova comprises 2.2% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $25,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,582 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,939,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after purchasing an additional 655,686 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $35,372,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.38. 1,161,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,443. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.61. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.93.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $4,847,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,686,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,594,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $4,847,718.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,686,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,594,413.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,941,428. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

