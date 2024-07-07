KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE KEY traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,588,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,160,674. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

