Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 345,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $175,979,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KEYS opened at $137.35 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $172.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.34 and a 200 day moving average of $149.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

