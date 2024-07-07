Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Buys 2,815 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,963 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.4% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,687 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $77,105,000 after purchasing an additional 36,657 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $81,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $251.09. 2,814,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,366,292. The firm has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.76. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

