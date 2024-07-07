Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Buys 9,064 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises 1.6% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.5 %

ACGL stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.15. 1,411,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,646. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.66 and its 200-day moving average is $90.23. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

