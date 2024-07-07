Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Humana by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Humana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Walker Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Humana by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.55.

Humana Stock Up 1.6 %

HUM stock traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $368.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,717. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.91 and its 200-day moving average is $348.22.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

