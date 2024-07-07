KOK Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $125,041.55 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. KOK has a market cap of $291,331.56 and $125,041.55 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 23.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00053856 USD and is down -56.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $93,832.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

