Komodo Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $38.63 million and $1.45 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00040374 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00034084 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014987 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,137,688 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.