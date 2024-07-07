L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 36.0% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 56.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 260,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,398,000 after acquiring an additional 93,999 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total transaction of $5,561,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,766,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,898 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,167. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LHX traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $224.07. 483,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $228.13.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

