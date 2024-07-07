Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) PT Raised to $27.00 at Roth Mkm

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Roth Mkm from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

LAKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.57. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $24.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.90 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

In other Lakeland Industries news, CEO James M. Jenkins purchased 2,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $49,998.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,957.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 37.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

