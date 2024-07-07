Lewis Asset Management LLC Purchases 80 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,437,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,767. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $331.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

