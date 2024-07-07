LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

RAMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RAMP

LiveRamp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 176.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 659,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,964,000 after acquiring an additional 251,993 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,741,000 after buying an additional 296,586 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $8,176,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 301,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after buying an additional 160,270 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.