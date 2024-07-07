L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

L’Oréal Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.11. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.28.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

