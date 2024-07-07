Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$18.80

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$15.70 to C$18.80 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight Capital downgraded Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.80.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Stock Up 0.4 %

LUN opened at C$15.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.18 and a twelve month high of C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.45.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.47%.

Insider Activity at Lundin Mining

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.