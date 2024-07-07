Maiar DEX Trading Up 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 7th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $18.16 million and $226,380.64 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008933 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,904.77 or 1.00013428 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011878 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00067239 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000429 USD and is up 4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $219,195.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

