Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.30

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 74.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Shares of MAIN opened at $52.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAIN shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

